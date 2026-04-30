Stripe launches Link digital wallet with AI agents for payments
Technology
Stripe just launched Link, its new digital wallet that teams up with AI agents to make payments smoother and smarter.
Announced at Stripe's big annual conference, Link lets you pay using cards, banks, or even crypto wallets, and it comes with handy tools like spending tracking and subscription management.
Users approve or deny payment requests
Link stands out by letting AI agents (like OpenClaw) handle payment requests, but you're always in control.
You get notified about every spend request and can approve or deny it before any money moves.
Right now, Link supports regular payments, but Stripe says support for agentic tokens and stablecoins is on the way.
Plus, it works on the web, iOS, and Android, so you're covered wherever you are.