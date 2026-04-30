Stripe launches Link digital wallet with AI agents for payments

Users approve or deny payment requests

Link stands out by letting AI agents (like OpenClaw) handle payment requests, but you're always in control.

You get notified about every spend request and can approve or deny it before any money moves.

Right now, Link supports regular payments, but Stripe says support for agentic tokens and stablecoins is on the way.

Plus, it works on the web, iOS, and Android, so you're covered wherever you are.