Strong El Nino 2 thirds likely late 2026 threatens fisheries

Marine heat waves threaten ecosystems economies

Marine heat waves from past El Ninos have affected coral reefs, seagrass meadows, and even led to a 70% drop in Pacific cod in the Gulf of Alaska during a marine heat wave.

Scientists now warn that nearly one-half of the world's oceans could be affected by late 2026, putting places like California, Mexico, the Indian Ocean, and parts of the Southern Ocean at higher risk.

Getting ready now could help protect both ecosystems and local economies.