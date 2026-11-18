Students build Holy Crop AI platform at Singapore-India Hackathon
At this year's Singapore-India Hackathon, students from both countries teamed up to create Holy Crop, an AI platform designed to help Farmer Producer Organizations plan crops based on what buyers actually want.
The three-day event at Singapore Management University brought together 120 students from 55 institutions, all working on tech solutions with real-world impact.
Holy Crop wins sustainability prize
Holy Crop took home top honors in the Sustainability and Climate Action category by making it easier for small farmers and big buyers to connect.
Other standout projects included a weather-based income safety net for hawkers and an AI sales tool.
The hackathon itself was a great example of how students can collaborate across borders to tackle challenges that matter.