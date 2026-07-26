Study across 17 countries finds pets carry drug-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii
Technology
A recent study found that drug-resistant bacteria may jump between pets and people.
Researchers looked at samples from cats, dogs, horses, and more across 17 countries and discovered that some pets carry nearly identical strains of Acinetobacter baumannii, the same tough-to-treat bacteria seen in hospitals.
Acinetobacter baumannii resists last resort antibiotics
This bacterium is on the World Health Organization's top danger list because it resists even last-resort antibiotics.
The study showed pets had especially high-risk strains not seen in livestock or wildlife.