Study: daily 60g unsalted skin-roasted peanuts improve memory-linked insulin responsiveness
A new study suggests snacking on a handful of unsalted, skin-roasted peanuts every day (about 60gm) could help improve insulin responsiveness in parts of the brain linked to memory as we age.
While this is an encouraging sign for brain health, researchers say it's not a magic shield against Alzheimer's or dementia, just an interesting step forward.
Researchers alternated peanuts and scanned hippocampus
Researchers worked with 31 healthy adults around age 67, switching them between peanut-eating and non-peanut periods.
They used MRI scans to track changes in memory-related areas like the hippocampus and noticed some positive effects.
Peanuts pack nutrients like healthy fats, fiber, and L-arginine that may support your brain, but scientists say bigger studies are needed before we can call peanuts a true brain booster.