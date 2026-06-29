Study: early asteroid impacts kept Earth's surface hot and unstable

Silica enrichment laid groundwork for continents

Those asteroids didn't just make things chaotic; they also cracked up Earth's crust and melted parts of the mantle, creating fresh magma that recycled the surface again and again.

This process helped enrich the crust with silica, laying down the groundwork for continents to eventually form.

And even with all this upheaval, there was still water on early Earth!

Once asteroid strikes slowed down around 3.9 billion years ago, things finally cooled off enough for large stretches of continent to stick around.