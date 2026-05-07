Study finds 1 fall linked to dementia risk after 40

Falls may signal brain changes

Falls aren't just about bruises: they might actually signal changes in the brain.

The study showed that people who fell were more likely to develop dementia (11.6% vs. 7.7%).

Researchers think there's a loop: falling can speed up cognitive decline, brain changes can make you fall more, and being less active after a fall can make things worse.

So if you notice older family members getting clumsier, it might be worth paying attention. It's not just about balance.