Study finds 1 fall linked to dementia risk after 40
Heads up: if someone over 40 starts falling more often, it could be an early sign of dementia risk.
A huge study out today (May 7, 2026) found that just one fall bumps up the chance of developing dementia by 20%, and having multiple falls raises it by a striking 74%.
The research looked at nearly three million people, so this is more than just a random finding.
Falls may signal brain changes
Falls aren't just about bruises: they might actually signal changes in the brain.
The study showed that people who fell were more likely to develop dementia (11.6% vs. 7.7%).
Researchers think there's a loop: falling can speed up cognitive decline, brain changes can make you fall more, and being less active after a fall can make things worse.
So if you notice older family members getting clumsier, it might be worth paying attention. It's not just about balance.