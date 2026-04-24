Study finds 10 minutes daily play strengthens bond with dogs
Technology
Turns out, if you want a stronger connection with your dog, just play together!
A new study found that as little as 10 minutes of daily play (think tug-of-war or a quick game of chase) can do more for your bond than traditional training.
It's an easy way to boost your relationship and make time together more fun.
Play strengthens dog owner bonds
Researchers noticed that quality interaction, especially playful moments, helps even rescue or adult dogs feel closer to their humans.
As sensory biologist Lina Roth put it, genuine, two-way engagement builds relationships.
So whether you're welcoming a new pup or hanging out with an old friend, making time for play really does make a difference.