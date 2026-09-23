Study finds 12.5 trillion tons lost from Greenland and Antarctica
A massive new study reveals that Greenland and Antarctica have lost about 12.5 trillion tons of ice since the 1970s, yep, trillion with a "T."
Using data from 42 different satellite surveys and 27 satellite missions over five decades, scientists say this is the clearest picture yet of just how quickly climate change is melting our planet's coldest places.
Sea level rise threatens coastal millions
Most of this ice loss happened as glaciers sped up due to warming temperatures, leading to a sea level rise of about 1.18-inch, which puts millions living near coasts at greater risk of flooding.
The research team, backed by NASA and ESA, hopes these findings will push for stronger climate action worldwide.
As co-author Andrew Shephard, Head of the School of Geography and Natural Science at Northumbria University and founder of IMBIE, put it, three centimeters of sea level rise may sound small, but that puts another six to nine million people at risk of coastal flooding and erosion.