Study finds 12.5 trillion tons lost from Greenland and Antarctica

Most of this ice loss happened as glaciers sped up due to warming temperatures, leading to a sea level rise of about 1.18-inch, which puts millions living near coasts at greater risk of flooding.

The research team, backed by NASA and ESA, hopes these findings will push for stronger climate action worldwide.

As co-author Andrew Shephard, Head of the School of Geography and Natural Science at Northumbria University and founder of IMBIE, put it, three centimeters of sea level rise may sound small, but that puts another six to nine million people at risk of coastal flooding and erosion.