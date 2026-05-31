Study finds 2022 Tonga eruption destroyed 900 tons methane daily Technology May 31, 2026

Turns out, the massive underwater volcano eruption in Tonga back in 2022 did more than just make headlines. It actually wiped out huge amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas that's a big player in global warming.

According to a new study published in May, the eruption sent water vapor and materials way up into the atmosphere, sparking chemical reactions that destroyed around 900 tons of methane every day, way above normal rates.