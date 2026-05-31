Study finds 2022 Tonga eruption destroyed 900 tons methane daily
Turns out, the massive underwater volcano eruption in Tonga back in 2022 did more than just make headlines. It actually wiped out huge amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas that's a big player in global warming.
According to a new study published in May, the eruption sent water vapor and materials way up into the atmosphere, sparking chemical reactions that destroyed around 900 tons of methane every day, way above normal rates.
Satellites could verify methane removal
Researchers now think we can use satellites to track formaldehyde (a quick-to-disappear byproduct of methane breakdown) as proof when methane is removed from the air.
This could help check if climate projects are working, even in far-off places.
The eruption has acted as a natural laboratory for understanding how to effectively mitigate methane emissions.