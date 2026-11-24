Study finds 403 US AI data centers used 68-99 TWh
A study estimates that 403 massive data centers in the US where all the AI magic happens, used between 68 and 99 terawatt-hours of electricity during the period examined.
That's about as much energy as the whole state of Michigan uses annually.
It really puts into perspective just how much power is needed to train and run today's large AI models.
India faces AI power strain
With more countries investing in big data centers for AI and cloud services, electricity demand is only going up.
In places like India, this could put extra pressure on power grids and spark debates about where to build future facilities and how they will be powered.
For India, it's a tricky balance: trying to expand its AI computing capacity while also managing electricity demand from other industries.