Study finds 47% of tracked orbital objects are uncontrolled junk
Turns out, almost half the stuff circling our planet is just space junk: according to a recent study, 47% of orbiting objects can't be controlled.
Out of over 33,000 tracked items, more than 15,000 are basically leftover rocket parts and used launch stages.
It's a growing problem as more satellites and rockets go up.
Experts warn of Kessler syndrome
Space debris isn't just clutter: it's risky. Even tiny pieces zooming around at nearly 32200km/h can seriously damage spacecraft.
Back in 2016, a small bit of junk actually dented the International Space Station's window!
Most debris comes from China, the US and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS): experts warn that if we don't fix this soon, we could end up with Kessler Syndrome, where collisions create even more junk and make some parts of space unusable.
Companies and agencies propose debris cleanup
To tackle this mess, private companies and agencies, including Astroscale, ClearSpace, and NASA, are coming up with creative solutions like drag sails, lasers to nudge debris out of orbit, and magnetic collectors.
The report says innovation is urgent if we want to keep exploring space safely.