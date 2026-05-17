Study finds 47% of tracked orbital objects are uncontrolled junk

Experts warn of Kessler syndrome

Space debris isn't just clutter: it's risky. Even tiny pieces zooming around at nearly 32200km/h can seriously damage spacecraft.

Back in 2016, a small bit of junk actually dented the International Space Station's window!

Most debris comes from China, the US and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS): experts warn that if we don't fix this soon, we could end up with Kessler Syndrome, where collisions create even more junk and make some parts of space unusable.