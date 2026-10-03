Study finds AI finishes 2.5% of game, animation tasks
A fresh study just dropped, and it turns out AI isn't ready to take over freelance gigs like game development or video animation just yet.
Researchers tested top models, including Manus, GPT-5, and Gemini 2.5 Pro, on tasks that usually take humans over 100 hours and cost thousands of dollars.
The results? Even the best AI could only finish about 2.5% of these jobs.
Dan Hendrycks: AI not freelancer-ready
The main issues: current AIs lack strong visual skills and can't pick up job-specific know-how the way people do.
Researcher Dan Hendrycks said these limitations show that AI still has a lot of growing up to do, but he also noted things are steadily improving.
The takeaway: while AI's not ready to replace freelancers now, it's smart for everyone to keep an eye on how quickly things might change in the future.