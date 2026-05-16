Study finds AI hiring tools prefer resumes from similar AIs

Self-preferencing bias hits accounting sales finance

Researchers tested 24 different jobs and saw this "self-preferencing" bias show up most in fields like accounting, sales, and finance.

In some cases, the AI was up to 60% more likely to choose a resume made by its own kind.

Experts warn this could mean great candidates get overlooked just because they didn't use the right tech.

As Professor Emma Wiles puts it, "Instead of AI tools being used to find the applicant's true abilities, you're gonna find applicants that the AI thinks sounds like itself,"