Study finds AI hiring tools prefer resumes from similar AIs
A new study found that AI-powered hiring tools are more likely to pick resumes written by the same type of AI they use themselves, sometimes much more than those written by actual people.
So, if you use an AI tool to write your resume and it matches the company's system, you might have a better shot at getting noticed.
Self-preferencing bias hits accounting sales finance
Researchers tested 24 different jobs and saw this "self-preferencing" bias show up most in fields like accounting, sales, and finance.
In some cases, the AI was up to 60% more likely to choose a resume made by its own kind.
Experts warn this could mean great candidates get overlooked just because they didn't use the right tech.
As Professor Emma Wiles puts it, "Instead of AI tools being used to find the applicant's true abilities, you're gonna find applicants that the AI thinks sounds like itself,"