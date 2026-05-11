Study finds AI threatens US women's jobs more than men's
Technology
A new study says AI could hit women's jobs harder than men's.
Even though women make up nearly half the US workforce, they hold 83% of roles most at risk from AI: think secretaries and office clerks, which account for around 6 million women workers.
AI underrepresentation risks bias against women
Women are also underrepresented in creating and regulating AI, which means they have less say in how these systems work, and that can lead to bias, like women's resumes getting rated lower than men's.
Even in fields like nursing and child care (where people matter most), AI tools could still make work tougher.
The report calls for smart policies so tech doesn't widen the gender gap at work.