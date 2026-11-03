Study finds AI users add up to 90 minutes daily
Turns out, using AI at work might not be the time-saver everyone hoped for.
A new study found that employees who use AI tools are putting in up to 90 minutes more each day compared to those who don't.
On average, AI users clock between 8.4 and 9.1 hours daily, while nonusers stick closer to 7.6 hours.
Heavy AI users face more app-switching
Those who rely on AI a lot (think over 45 minutes in at least five sessions a day) are working even later, logging about 18 extra after-hours minutes compared to nonusers.
They also tend to bounce between apps more and have less uninterrupted focus time.
Study contradicts Bill Gates, Bernie Sanders
Interestingly, these findings go against what people like Bill Gates and Sen. Bernie Sanders have been saying about AI making workweeks shorter.
The study suggests that while AI is changing how we work, it's not necessarily giving us more free time, at least for now.