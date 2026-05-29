Study finds antibiotic-resistant XDR Typhi spreading from South Asia globally

Experts warn antibiotics failing, urge vaccines

XDR Typhi is not just a local problem anymore; nearly 200 cases have already shown up outside South Asia, including in Africa, the US Canada, and the UK.

Even the last reliable oral antibiotic is starting to lose its power.

Experts say more people need access to typhoid vaccines, like Pakistan's routine immunization program, and that we need fresh research on new medicines if we want to stay ahead of these tough bugs.