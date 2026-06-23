Study finds blood group B has 28% higher diabetes risk
If you've got blood group B, a big new study says your risk of type 2 diabetes is about 28% higher than folks with other blood types.
Led by epidemiologist Fang-Hua Liu at Shengjing Hospital of China Medical University, this research dug through tons of health data and finally confirmed the connection after checking out 270 associations between blood groups and health outcomes.
Researchers say lifestyle matters more
The team reviewed 51 major studies using trusted databases like PubMed and Cochrane Library, making sure their evidence was solid.
But here's the thing: lifestyle habits like diet and weight still play a much bigger role in diabetes risk than your blood type does.
The researchers say we need more studies to understand why blood group B affects diabetes, and remind us that healthy choices matter most.