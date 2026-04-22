Study finds by the 2090s nearly 1-third could face hot-dry extremes Technology Apr 22, 2026

Big climate news: A new study says that by the 2090s, nearly one-third of us could be dealing with more frequent heatwaves and droughts, especially in tropical and lower-income countries, where these "hot-dry extremes" might hit at least five times more often.

Scientists from Germany and China studied the research topic.