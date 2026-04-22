Study finds by the 2090s nearly 1-third could face hot-dry extremes
Technology
Big climate news: A new study says that by the 2090s, nearly one-third of us could be dealing with more frequent heatwaves and droughts, especially in tropical and lower-income countries, where these "hot-dry extremes" might hit at least five times more often.
Scientists from Germany and China studied the research topic.
About 2.6 billion could be affected
These extreme events could impact about 2.6 billion people, raising health risks, wildfire danger, and food insecurity.
The study points out that cutting emissions (like sticking to the Paris Agreement) could spare up to 900 million people from these effects.
Climate scientist Di Cai reminds us this issue touches daily life, especially for countries least responsible for emissions but most at risk.