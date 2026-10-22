Study finds clinical obesity more than doubles white matter hyperintensities
Technology
A new study has found that people with clinical obesity show more than double the signs of brain damage linked to memory and thinking problems.
These changes, called white matter hyperintensities, show up on MRI scans and are linked to cognitive decline.
Tackling obesity early could protect brain
Researchers looked at long-term health data from 190 people and found that those with clinical obesity had much higher levels of these brain changes, even when using updated health guidelines beyond just BMI.
The takeaway? Tackling obesity early could help protect your brain as you age.