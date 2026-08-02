Study finds cultural outings lower physiological age for adults 50+
Turns out, hitting up theaters, museums, or even the cinema could help keep your body feeling younger.
A new study from Institute of Science Tokyo tracked nearly 1,900 adults over 50 and found that those who regularly enjoyed cultural outings tended to have a lower physiological age (basically, their bodies functioned better than their actual age).
Indian experts back cultural engagement
The researchers saw this effect stick around for four years, noted that every extra bit of cultural engagement shaved off a little from physiological age, and said these activities may help fight loneliness and stress.
Indian experts agree: Dr. Prasun Chatterjee says social interaction improves memory, mood, and emotional well-being, while Professor Rajesh Sagar adds they boost brain health and reduce chronic stress.
The takeaway? Making cultural events more accessible might be a smart move for healthier aging.