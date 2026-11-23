Study finds DNA methylation changes across brain tied to PTSD
A new study just uncovered specific brain changes tied to PTSD, focusing on how certain genes are turned down or completely off (that's called DNA methylation).
These changes showed up in different brain regions and were influenced by things like sex, race, and when the trauma happened.
The big takeaway? This could help doctors create more personalized PTSD treatments down the line.
Amygdala oligodendrocyte loss tied to PTSD
Researchers looked at postmortem brain samples from 302 people, some with PTSD, some with major depressive disorder, and some with no mental health issues.
They found fewer support cells (oligodendrocytes) in the amygdala of people with PTSD, particularly in those exposed to trauma in adulthood.
They also found more pronounced DNA methylation differences in the prefrontal cortex.
While it's not clear if these changes cause PTSD or result from it, this work is a step toward more targeted ways to diagnose and treat the disorder.