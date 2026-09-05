Study finds GALEAS bladder 92.2% sensitive, may guide cystoscopy decisions
Big news for anyone worried about bladder cancer: GALEAS Bladder showed 92.2% sensitivity.
GALEAS Bladder could help doctors decide which patients need an urgent cystoscopy and which may be able to safely defer the procedure.
The study, published on September 2, tested nearly 1,000 people who had blood in their urine, so this could seriously change how bladder cancer is investigated.
Most patients could avoid urgent cystoscopies
Turns out only 8% of those tested actually had bladder cancer, so most people could have avoided urgent cystoscopies.
With GALEAS Bladder, up to 730 out of every 1,000 patients could skip that uncomfortable procedure without a loss of net clinical benefit.
Researchers say this could help hospitals focus on high-risk patients sooner and make things easier for everyone else: less stress and quicker answers all around.