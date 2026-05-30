Study finds herbal cigarettes sold in India equally harmful

Herbal cigarettes emit 20% more particles

Herbal cigarettes gave off even higher levels of fine particles (about 20% more) than tobacco ones, which can mess with your heart and lungs.

Tendu leaf-wrapped versions were especially bad, showing nearly 49% more potential to cause inflammation than paper-wrapped types.

Plus, since herbal cigarettes often dodge India's tobacco laws, they're marketed freely, even though researchers say they need way stricter rules and better public awareness.