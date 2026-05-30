Study finds herbal cigarettes sold in India equally harmful
Technology
Think herbal cigarettes are a safer bet? Not really.
A new study by IIT Gandhinagar and the University of Illinois found that herbal smokes sold in India, made with things like basil, clove, and chamomile, actually release just as much harmful stuff as regular tobacco cigarettes.
Herbal cigarettes emit 20% more particles
Herbal cigarettes gave off even higher levels of fine particles (about 20% more) than tobacco ones, which can mess with your heart and lungs.
Tendu leaf-wrapped versions were especially bad, showing nearly 49% more potential to cause inflammation than paper-wrapped types.
Plus, since herbal cigarettes often dodge India's tobacco laws, they're marketed freely, even though researchers say they need way stricter rules and better public awareness.