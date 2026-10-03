Study finds MIND diet slows brain aging in 1,647 adults
A long-term study suggests that sticking to the MIND diet, a mix of Mediterranean and DASH diets packed with greens, berries, nuts, and fish, could actually slow down brain aging.
Researchers followed 1,647 middle-aged and older adults for about 12 years and found those who ate this way showed fewer signs of brain aging compared to others.
MIND tied to preserved brain structure
For every small boost in following the MIND diet, participants saw their brains age about 2.5 years slower.
The study also noticed less shrinkage in gray matter and slower enlargement of brain ventricles, both linked to staying mentally sharp as you get older.
While whole grains didn't show the benefits researchers expected, the main takeaway is clear: what you eat really can make a difference for your brain's future.