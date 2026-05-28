Study finds mosquitoes link DEET with blood meals in lab
Turns out, mosquitoes might be smarter than we thought.
A new study shows they can actually link DEET, the go-to bug repellent, with a blood meal, which may alter mosquitoes' responses under specific laboratory conditions.
Researchers found that when mosquitoes were exposed to both DEET and warm blood together, 60% later tried to bite DEET-treated surfaces, compared to only 17% or fewer when exposed to just one.
Experts still recommend reapplying DEET
Even with these findings, experts say you should still use DEET as directed; just remember to reapply it regularly.
The study highlights how mosquitoes can adapt and learn, and experts say travelers should continue to use DEET and reapply it as instructed.
For now, stick with your usual bug spray routine when traveling or hanging outdoors.