Study finds mosquitoes link DEET with blood meals in lab Technology May 28, 2026

Turns out, mosquitoes might be smarter than we thought.

A new study shows they can actually link DEET, the go-to bug repellent, with a blood meal, which may alter mosquitoes' responses under specific laboratory conditions.

Researchers found that when mosquitoes were exposed to both DEET and warm blood together, 60% later tried to bite DEET-treated surfaces, compared to only 17% or fewer when exposed to just one.