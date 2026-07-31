Study finds northern hemisphere eruptions drove most extreme 12,000-year cooling

Turns out, Earth's wildest cooling periods over the past 12,000 years were mostly kicked off by huge volcanic eruptions in the northern hemisphere.

A new study found that over 80% of major glacier growth events lined up with northern hemisphere eruptions of magnitude 7 or higher, basically, the biggest blasts you can imagine.

The research team pieced this together using ancient glacier records and radiometric dating, and their findings are rock solid (99% confidence, thanks to Monte Carlo simulations).