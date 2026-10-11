Study finds rare ECHS1 deficiency affects liver and brain
Technology
Turns out, ECHS1 deficiency, a rare form of genetic epilepsy, isn't just about the brain. New research shows the liver is also a key player.
This changes how doctors might look at symptoms, since what happens in the liver can affect the brain.
Animal study could guide personalized treatments
Researchers tracked how ECHS1 deficiency affects metabolism in animals and noticed that problems start quietly but get worse over time: think more seizures and signs of liver trouble.
Knowing both organs are involved could help scientists design smarter, more personalized treatments for people dealing with this tough-to-treat condition.