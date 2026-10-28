Study finds reduced neural distinctness for faces in autistic children
Technology
A new study in Nature Mental Health shows that autistic children's brain activity associated with face recognition was less distinct compared to neurotypical kids.
Using EEG scans on about 400 autistic children, researchers found these differences show up early, hinting at unique ways autistic kids process social information.
Findings may inform autism assessments
While neurotypical kids' brains get better at recognizing faces as they grow, this pattern doesn't show up in autistic children.
These findings could help shape better autism assessments and support tools, making it easier for autistic kids to connect and navigate social situations.