Study finds Southern California faults most stressed in 1,000 years
Technology
A new study says the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults in Southern California are more stressed than they've been in over 1,000 years.
Researchers used clues from tree rings and ancient carbon to figure this out, but they aren't predicting an earthquake, just letting us know the risk is higher right now.
Researchers flag Cajon Pass risk
One spot called Cajon Pass, where the two faults nearly meet, could let a quake ripple through both systems.
That means cities like Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino could feel stronger shaking if something happens.
The researchers stressed that their work is not a forecast but can help emergency planners, engineers, and officials prepare for potential risks in the future.