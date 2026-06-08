Study finds uncompensable heat stress spreading rapidly across India Technology Jun 08, 2026

A fresh study shows that Uncompensable Heat Stress (UHS) is spreading fast across India as the planet warms up.

Back in the 1980s, less than 0.01 million square kilometers were affected. Now it's jumped to 0.04 million square kilometers by 2020.

During monsoon months (July to October), things get even trickier: if global temperatures rise by just two degrees Celsius, UHS could impact over half the country.