Study finds vgll3 CRISPR boosts growth yet shortens killifish lifespan

vgll3 linked to human puberty

The vgll3 gene also has been linked to when humans hit puberty, though we're still figuring out exactly how.

The research team wants to see if we can separate the "grow fast" perks from the "age faster" downsides, potentially helping us understand aging and diseases better.

As geneticist Itamar Harel puts it, evolution tends to pick short-term wins (like reproducing early) over living longer.