Study finds warmer air extends rain cloud travel, shifting rainfall
Technology
A new study reveals that climate change is making rain clouds travel farther before they drop water, thanks to warmer air holding more moisture.
This shift means rainfall patterns are changing, which could affect how communities manage land and water resources.
Southwest and Plains clouds travel farther
Researchers found that over the past 35 years, rain clouds in the US Southwest and Southern Plains now journey 30 to 80km farther and hang around in the sky 2 to 4 hours longer than before.
This happens because oceans are evaporating more while land surfaces evaporate less, changing where our water comes from.
The study suggests regions may need to work together more closely as local rainfall increasingly depends on distant sources.