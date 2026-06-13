Study finds women labeled unattractive as teens face early mortality
Technology
A new study says women labeled "unattractive" as teens may face a higher risk of dying young.
Researchers tracked more than 16,500 people for 28 years and found individuals rated as unattractive were about 1.78 times more likely to die early than their "attractive" peers.
Only women affected, experts cite discrimination
The effect showed up only in women, not men, even after accounting for things like family background and health.
Experts think harsh beauty standards, social stress, and discrimination could be behind this gap.
Lead researcher Grzegorz Bulczak points out that harsh beauty standards, social stress, and discrimination can seriously impact long-term health, especially for women.