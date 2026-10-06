Study from Off-By-1-Labs finds AI 26% successful at fixing vulnerabilities

The researchers ran 6,080 patch attempts and say that while AI can help spot problems, people are still needed to make smart decisions about fixes.

As Keith Hoodlet from Off-By-1-Labs put it,

Keith Hoodlet, head of Off-by-1 Labs, said, "This will at least help companies understand where human experts are most needed."

To help others dig deeper into how AI handles patches (and where it falls short), they've released a tool called FLAWED on GitHub for researchers to conduct their own studies.