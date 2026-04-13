Study: Global nighttime brightness rose 16% between 2014 and 2022
Technology
A recent study found that the world is getting a lot brighter at night: Global nighttime brightness rose by 16% between 2014 and 2022.
A lot of this comes from rapid urban growth and more energy use, especially in places like sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia, where new roads and buildings are lighting up the night for longer.
Light pollution disrupts wildlife and sleep
All this extra light isn't just about city vibes. It's making it harder for wildlife to follow their natural routines and can mess with people's sleep cycles too.
Astronomers are also worried since more light pollution means fewer stars to see.
Interestingly, the satellites used for this study might even be underestimating how bright our nights have become because they can miss newer LED lights.