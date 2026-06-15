Study: Greenland's glaciers releasing 4 times more icebergs since 2000

Icebergs alter Arctic seafloor and shipping

These icebergs aren't just floating around: they're carrying rocks and sediments far out to sea, creating new hard-bottom spots on the ocean floor where different marine life can settle.

This is shaking up Arctic ecosystems in a big way.

There's a human side too: with more icebergs crowding Arctic waters and new shipping routes opening up, navigating these seas is getting riskier.

As study co-author Shfaqat Abbas Khan puts it, "When the Greenland ice melts, sea levels rise. But we can also see that the changes affect the entire Arctic,"