Study: Greenland's glaciers releasing 4 times more icebergs since 2000
A new study says Greenland's glaciers are releasing four times more icebergs into the sea since 2000.
The Fram Strait, between Greenland and Svalbard, has seen iceberg occurrence quadruple since 2000.
Scientists also noticed that since 2000, big iceberg clusters from Greenland and Russia's Arctic have gone up by about 4.5% each decade.
Icebergs alter Arctic seafloor and shipping
These icebergs aren't just floating around: they're carrying rocks and sediments far out to sea, creating new hard-bottom spots on the ocean floor where different marine life can settle.
This is shaking up Arctic ecosystems in a big way.
There's a human side too: with more icebergs crowding Arctic waters and new shipping routes opening up, navigating these seas is getting riskier.
As study co-author Shfaqat Abbas Khan puts it, "When the Greenland ice melts, sea levels rise. But we can also see that the changes affect the entire Arctic,"