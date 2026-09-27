Study: India curious about AI, richer countries adopt more
A new study shows that while people in India are super curious about artificial intelligence (just look at all those Google searches!), the country still falls into the "low adoption" category when it comes to actually using AI.
In contrast, richer countries with higher GDPs are not only searching less but putting AI to work more often.
This gap between interest and real-world use stands out across South Asia.
Barriers limit AI in South Asia
The main hurdles? Slow internet, patchy infrastructure, and tech barriers, especially for languages other than English, which make using AI tools harder and more expensive.
Still, there's a lot of grassroots excitement about AI in places like India, Bangladesh, and Nepal.
The big takeaway: there's huge potential here if these challenges get tackled.