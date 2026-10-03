Study: LG Electronics smart TVs may collect IP, Wi-Fi, audio
Technology
Researchers have found that some LG smart TVs could be collecting more than just your binge-watching habits.
They might also grab details like your IP address, nearby Wi-Fi networks, and even record voice conversations through built-in microphones, sometimes when you're not actively using the TV.
The study also flagged concerns about Automatic Content Recognition (ACR), which tracks what you watch for targeted ads.
LG Electronics disputes findings, acr opt-in
LG disagrees with the findings and says features like ACR are opt-in, with voice data only processed under certain conditions.
Still, until things are clearer, it's a good idea to double-check your TV settings: turn off data sharing, mute the microphone if possible, and disable ACR to keep your information private.