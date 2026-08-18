Study links 3 minutes' vigorous movement to lower cancer risk
A new study in BMC Medicine (July) found that replacing just three minutes of sitting with vigorous movement was linked to a reduced risk of at least 13 types of cancer.
The research looked at data from more than 59,000 adults and showed that swapping even a few minutes of sitting with physical activity (especially something vigorous like running up stairs or hustling to catch a bus) can make a real difference.
Three minutes match 90-minute light movement
Just three minutes of intense activity each day was associated with a similar reduction in cancer risk as 90 minutes of light movement.
Even standing or slow walking helped, but not as much as brisk activity.
As lead author John J. Mitchell put it, "Every movement contributed," so finding small ways to move more during your day really does matter for your health.