Study links deep sleep loss to dementia risk after 60 Technology Jun 25, 2026

Turns out, losing just a little bit of deep sleep each year (about 1%) can bump up your risk of dementia by 27% if you're over 60.

Deep sleep is the phase where your brain cleans out harmful proteins linked to Alzheimer's, so it's more important than most people realize.

Associate professor Matthew Pase, who led the study, emphasized how crucial this stage is for keeping our brains healthy as we age.