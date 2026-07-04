Study links early graying in India to low vitamin B12
Technology
Turns out, going gray early isn't just about your genes: nutrient deficiencies, especially low vitamin B12, could be a big reason too.
A recent study on young people in India found that those with early graying had much lower B12 levels.
Conditions like pernicious anemia, which make it harder for your body to absorb B12, can make things worse.
Other causes of early graying
It's not just about B12: low vitamin D, calcium, and sometimes copper have also been connected to early gray hair.
Other things like oxidative stress, autoimmune diseases, smoking, and thyroid issues can play a role as well.
So if you're spotting silver strands earlier than expected, it might be worth checking what's going on inside as much as outside.