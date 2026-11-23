Study links erythritol to nearly 25% higher ischemic stroke odds
Heads up if you use artificial sweeteners: a new study suggests erythritol, a popular and widespread low-calorie sweetener, may be linked to nearly 25% higher odds of ischemic stroke.
Researchers say inflammation, oxidative stress, hypoxia, and vascular injury have been identified as possible biological pathways linking erythritol and stroke, which could hurt the brain's protective barrier.
UC Davis running erythritol clinical trial
This isn't the first time erythritol has raised eyebrows. Recent studies have tied it to higher risks of heart problems and increased blood clotting.
Now, scientists at UC Davis are running a clinical trial to see just how this sweetener affects our blood vessels.
For now, experts suggest thinking twice before loading up on foods with erythritol.