Study links less than 42 minutes daylight to dementia risk
Technology
A new study suggests that getting less than 42 minutes of bright daylight each day could increase your chances of developing dementia.
Researchers tracked 87,577 adults for 8.1 years using wrist sensors and found that those with lower daily daylight exposure were more likely to develop dementia.
Daytime light may indicate dementia risk
Spending time in brighter daylight (especially above 1,000 lux) was linked to a 16% drop in dementia risk, and even higher light levels helped more.
Nighttime light didn't make a difference.
As corresponding author Hongliang Feng, PhD, of Guangzhou Medical University in China, points out, "Daytime light exposure may serve as a novel indicator of dementia risk," but catching some sun during the day might be good for your brain.