Study links plastics chemicals and heat to global fertility decline
Technology
A new study says our fertility, both human and animal, is under threat from toxic chemicals in plastics and rising global temperatures.
Published April 26, 2026, the research points to certain chemicals (like microplastics, phthalates, and PFAS) and heat stress as a double whammy that's likely contributing to fertility decline worldwide.
Chemicals disrupt hormones and reproduction
These chemicals mess with hormones, lowering sperm quality and even affecting how some species determine sex.
Climate change makes things worse by adding heat stress into the mix.
Lead author Susanne Brander urges quick action to cut down on these pollutants and tackle climate change together.
The takeaway? Protecting future generations means fighting both pollution and climate threats at once.