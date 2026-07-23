Study of 1,700 links frequent TV to lower brain volume
Technology
A recent study suggests that watching TV very often could be linked to changes in the brain over time.
Researchers tracked more than 1,700 people from the late 1980s and found that those who watched more TV had lower brain volume in areas tied to memory and thinking, even years later.
Authors urge research on sedentary behavior
People who watched TV very often also showed more signs of issues related to blood flow in the brain, markers connected to dementia risk.
The authors say this highlights how our everyday habits, especially passive ones like binge-watching, might affect our long-term brain health.
They are calling for more research on how sitting activities impact our minds as we age.