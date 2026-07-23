Study of 50,000 suggests GLP-1 drugs linked to hair loss
Technology
Heads-up if you or someone you know is using GLP-1 drugs for diabetes or weight loss: new research says these medications might bump up your risk of hair loss.
The study, which looked at records from more than 50,000 adults between 2019 and 2024, compared people on GLP-1 receptor agonists with those taking other diabetes medications.
Non-scarring alopecia in GLP-1 users
People on GLP-1 drugs had a 37% higher chance of developing hair loss than those on SGLT-2 inhibitors, and a 68% higher chance compared to DPP-4 users.
The good news? It is non-scarring alopecia, so hair can grow back.
Researchers think rapid weight loss and missing nutrients like iron or zinc could play a role: something to keep in mind as more people use these medications for obesity.