Study of nearly 150,000 finds strength training cuts mortality 13%

Strength training cuts cardiovascular deaths 19%

Strength training doesn't just help with overall longevity. It also lowers the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by 19% and from neurological conditions like dementia by 27%.

If you combine it with the recommended amount of aerobic exercise (about 150 minutes a week), you could see up to a 45% drop in mortality risk.

The takeaway: mixing muscle workouts and cardio is a smart move for your long-term health.