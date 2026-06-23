Study of nearly 150,000 finds strength training cuts mortality 13%
Technology
Looking for a simple way to boost your chances of living longer?
A new study suggests that just 90 to 120 minutes of strength training each week can cut your risk of dying early by 13%.
Researchers followed nearly 150,000 US health professionals for three decades, and their findings were reported on June 23.
Strength training cuts cardiovascular deaths 19%
Strength training doesn't just help with overall longevity. It also lowers the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by 19% and from neurological conditions like dementia by 27%.
If you combine it with the recommended amount of aerobic exercise (about 150 minutes a week), you could see up to a 45% drop in mortality risk.
The takeaway: mixing muscle workouts and cardio is a smart move for your long-term health.