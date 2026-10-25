Study presented at ACM finds ChatGPT infers user psychological profiles
A recent study found that ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot from OpenAI, can piece together detailed psychological profiles just by analyzing what you type in your conversations.
Researchers shared these findings at the ACM Web Conference 2026, highlighting how ChatGPT uses information you share to personalize responses, which brings up some real privacy concerns.
ChatGPT auto-created most of 2,050 entries
Looking at chat logs from 80 users, researchers found 2,050 memory entries, almost all created automatically by ChatGPT.
Many of these entries included personal details and gave insights into users' personalities.
About 28% of this data would count as personal under the European Union's GDPR rules.
The study also noticed that sometimes ChatGPT makes guesses about you (like your music taste) based on pretty limited info.