Study redates South African Taung child, finds climate shaped hominins
Scientists have taken a fresh look at the famous Taung Child fossil from South Africa (basically, a three-million-year-old toddler skull) and redated it to between 2.96 and 3.03 million years old.
Their research shows that shifting climates played a big part in shaping early human ancestors, challenging the old idea that human evolution was just one straight line.
Sterkfontein evidence suggests branching hominin tree
The study also found signs that several different early human species lived side by side in the Sterkfontein region, likely because changing environments pushed groups apart and brought them back together.
So instead of one clear path leading to us, our family tree is more like a branching web, with lots of twists and turns shaped by nature itself.